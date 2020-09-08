Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 183,514 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.66. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,339. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

