Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,459 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,659,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 10,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.31.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

