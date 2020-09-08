Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,088,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 407,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 347.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 407,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 316,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

ESRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

