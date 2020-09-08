Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 525.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 166,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

