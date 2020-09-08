Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $17.19 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 278.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.93. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.