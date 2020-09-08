Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,593 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hess worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $3,321,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

Shares of HES traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

