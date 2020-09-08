Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682,701 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 6,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

