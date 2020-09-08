Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $21.21 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 68.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of CSL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,468. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.