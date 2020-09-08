Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dover worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dover by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Dover by 634.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,108. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

