Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,770 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,288 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 50.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,149,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 949,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.