Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4,259.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,324 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 113,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

