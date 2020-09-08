Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $17.81 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.97. 13,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,769. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

