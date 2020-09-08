Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $21.95 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 990,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 41,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,448. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.