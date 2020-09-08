Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $24.57 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE FBHS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,085. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

