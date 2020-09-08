Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $25 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 759,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Textron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 62.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.