Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228,699 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $24,678,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $12,731,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 318,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 517,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 206,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 337,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.