Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $17.61 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Athene by 9,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,372,000 after acquiring an additional 749,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 126.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 41,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,232. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

