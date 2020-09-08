Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $17.92 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,919,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,352 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. 10,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

