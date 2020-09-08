Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $19.34 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,854 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,055. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,673. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

