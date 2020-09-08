Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 446,839 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2,430.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,642 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,147,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,426,000 after buying an additional 61,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 112,925 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of SXT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

