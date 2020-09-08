Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 462,363 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 642.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,348 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,922 shares of company stock worth $15,236,429 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 123,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,850. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

