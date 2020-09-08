Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 928,998 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 6,833.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Perspecta worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Perspecta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

