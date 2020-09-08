Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 94,770 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2,410.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,770 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Okta worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 81,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.50. 14,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,896 shares of company stock valued at $101,675,899 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

