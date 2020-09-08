Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $161,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

SBNY stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. 1,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

