Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 201.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of CoreSite Realty worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 396.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

