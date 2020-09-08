Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $157.47. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,634. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

