Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,337,000 after purchasing an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after purchasing an additional 166,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.