Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5,499.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825,297 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $3,569,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 122,327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 230,587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 126.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,160,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 647,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

