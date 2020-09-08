Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 104,420 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,420 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 431,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.