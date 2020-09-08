Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,412,426 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 3,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

