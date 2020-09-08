Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.71. 6,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

