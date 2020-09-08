Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 361,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Novocure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. 9,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.72 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $4,723,047. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

