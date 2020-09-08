Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 968,269 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in JD.Com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 189,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.