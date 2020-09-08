Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 504,159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Legg Mason worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legg Mason by 146.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,317 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason by 46.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LM remained flat at $$49.99 on Tuesday. 4,718,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.