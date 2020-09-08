Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) were down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,281,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,177,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13. The company has a market capitalization of $376.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

