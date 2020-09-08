Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $5,650.69

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $5,650.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00487861 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006078 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

