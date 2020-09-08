BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $546,102.89 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $546,102.89 and approximately $31.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001693 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003029 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00130488 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.