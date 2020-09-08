BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,164 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 8,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

