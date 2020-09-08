BitCapitalVendor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,870.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $65,870.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

