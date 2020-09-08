Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00155461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,510,940 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Bit-Z, WazirX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, MBAex, CoinBene, Bitrue, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Kraken, IDAX, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinEx, Binance, Bibox, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, FCoin, Huobi, Bitkub, Koinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.