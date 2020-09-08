BlackRock Inc. Has $4.62 Billion Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of Equinix worth $4,623,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

EQIX stock traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $741.05. 362,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $771.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.73. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Insiders sold a total of 7,915 shares of company stock worth $6,063,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

