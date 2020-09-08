BofA Securities Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Neutral

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $44,268.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,216 shares of company stock worth $9,458,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.