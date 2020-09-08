Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.97. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 140,642 shares.

BBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.