Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $36.31 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,050 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 18,464,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,435,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

