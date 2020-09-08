Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $0.35. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLCE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,393. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Childrens Place by 444.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

