Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 7,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

