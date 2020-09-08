CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.77. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 10,065 shares trading hands.

CANF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

