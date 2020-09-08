Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.74 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

