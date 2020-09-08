Cashaa (CAS) One Day Volume Tops $855,726.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 31% against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $14.67 million and $855,726.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.