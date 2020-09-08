CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.63% of CBRE Group worth $2,369,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 49,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.